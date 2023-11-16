Beck Bode LLC Acquires New Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 423,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IHG shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of IHG stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $75.74. 31,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,023. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $79.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

