Beck Bode LLC Buys 661 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 853,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,121. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.97. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $96,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.