Beck Bode LLC Decreases Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 379.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,032 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON by 1,022.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 43.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ON by 2,918.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.02.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,823. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 193.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.23.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. ON had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

