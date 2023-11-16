Beck Bode LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS)

Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC owned about 6.31% of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTDS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 85,221 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

FTDS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

