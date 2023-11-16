Beck Bode LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,035 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.25. 4,716,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,830,242. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $405.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.