Beck Bode LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Beck Bode LLC cut its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002,931 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in RealReal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 550.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 80.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other news, CEO John E. Koryl acquired 43,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,477.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,793,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,477.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Trading Down 7.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,298. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $207.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

