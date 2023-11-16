Beck Bode LLC Has $311,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $23.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $609.03. The stock had a trading volume of 169,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,198. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $537.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $337.22 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile



Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

