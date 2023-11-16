Beck Bode LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 871.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,915 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 83,199 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 4.0 %

HPE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,948,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.