Beck Bode LLC Has $733,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. 1,001,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,510. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

