Beck Bode LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.38. 484,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.07.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

