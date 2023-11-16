Beck Bode LLC Invests $914,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 209,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,217. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

