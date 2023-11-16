Beck Bode LLC Makes New $645,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,076 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $151.01. The stock had a trading volume of 464,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.08. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.17 and a 1 year high of $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

