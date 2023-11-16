Beck Bode LLC Sells 199 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shockwave Medical stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.63. 81,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,640. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shockwave Medical

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,605,660 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.