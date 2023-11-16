Beck Bode LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 105.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 114,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,315. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

