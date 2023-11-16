Beck Bode LLC Sells 4,919 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,460,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 397,132 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 289,421 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,819,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of KMF stock remained flat at $6.72 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

