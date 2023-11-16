Beck Bode LLC Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 78,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,699. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

