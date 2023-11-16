Beck Bode LLC Trims Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock remained flat at $15.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

