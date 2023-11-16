Beck Bode LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 4,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 846,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,810. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

