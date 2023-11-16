Beck Bode LLC Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.17. 857,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,544. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

