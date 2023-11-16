Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Shares Up 62.5%

Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report) shot up 62.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 972,918 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 518% from the average session volume of 157,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Stock Up 100.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property that covers an area of approximately 13,440 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and the Crackingstone property situated in the Northern Mining District, Saskatchewan.

