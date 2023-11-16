Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 321 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $74.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.