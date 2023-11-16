Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chemed by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,705,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHE opened at $578.59 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $481.99 and a 12-month high of $590.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.08.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,031 shares of company stock worth $12,157,220 over the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

