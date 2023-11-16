Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 199 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

