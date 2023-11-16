Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $183.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average of $180.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $161.28 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

