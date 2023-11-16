Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.31 Million Position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.74% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the first quarter worth $285,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $50.81 on Thursday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $170.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

