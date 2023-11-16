Berger Financial Group Inc Has $291,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGT opened at $455.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.38 and its 200-day moving average is $425.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

