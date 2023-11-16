Berger Financial Group Inc Has $489,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

