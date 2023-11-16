Berger Financial Group Inc Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

