Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

