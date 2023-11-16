Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE XOM opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $409.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

