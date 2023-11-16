Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

