Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $129.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.71.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.90.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

