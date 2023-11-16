Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 121 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,893,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $89.50 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.