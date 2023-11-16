Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 154 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,303,000 after purchasing an additional 411,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,266,000 after buying an additional 389,468 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $149,497,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $66.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

