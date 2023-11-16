Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

