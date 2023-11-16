Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 29 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $555.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.94 and a fifty-two week high of $567.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.75 and a 200 day moving average of $486.95.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

