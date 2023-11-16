Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 609 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

