Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BNDX opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.