Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000.

BNDX stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $49.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

