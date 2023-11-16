Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $235.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.33. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $261.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

