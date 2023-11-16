Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 14,483 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Governors Lane LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 785,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,900 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 630,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 414,654 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

