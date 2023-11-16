Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,860 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

