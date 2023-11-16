Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 946 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 108.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $91,443,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $88,521,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,447,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,112,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 252,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,238,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $306.89 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

