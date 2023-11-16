Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $485,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.