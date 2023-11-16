Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of INTU opened at $555.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $369.94 and a one year high of $567.03. The company has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

