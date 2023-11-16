Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $644,000 Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

