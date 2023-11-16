Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,972 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

