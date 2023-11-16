Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

