Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,870 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Welltower Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WELL opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.77, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.