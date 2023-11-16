BiomX Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BiomX in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.
BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03).
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
